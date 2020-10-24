Franklin - Beverly Rogers Whitley, 85, passed away October 20, 2020 in Southampton Memorial Hospital. Born on February 24, 1935 in Suffolk, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Sarah Leigh Scott Rogers.
Beverly was a 1952 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Mary Washington for a year before transferring to Stuart Circle School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nurse degree. She worked at Columbia Hospital in Columbia, SC for a year before moving to Chuckatuck. Beverly then worked for Obici Hospital for 10 years as a head nurse before becoming one of the instructors in the School of Practical Nursing where she worked for 29 years before retiring in 1995.
Beverly was a member and a trustee of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Chuckatuck. She was the last living original founder and member of the Chuckatuck Bridge Club and was also a member of the Garden Club and Junto Women's Club.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years, William Lee "Billy" Whitley; two sons, William Lee "Bill" Whitley, Jr. (Janet) of Portsmouth and Bradley R. Whitley (Lisa) of Chuckatuck; a brother Allen Rogers (Linda) of Cartersville; six grandchildren, Devon, Derrick, Devonne, Erin and Anna Whitley and Ashley Works (Martin); five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 in Wright Funeral Home and suggests memorial donations be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 220 Kings Hwy., Suffolk, VA 23432. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.wrightfuneralhome.org