1/1
Beverly R. Whitley
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin - Beverly Rogers Whitley, 85, passed away October 20, 2020 in Southampton Memorial Hospital. Born on February 24, 1935 in Suffolk, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Sarah Leigh Scott Rogers.

Beverly was a 1952 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Mary Washington for a year before transferring to Stuart Circle School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nurse degree. She worked at Columbia Hospital in Columbia, SC for a year before moving to Chuckatuck. Beverly then worked for Obici Hospital for 10 years as a head nurse before becoming one of the instructors in the School of Practical Nursing where she worked for 29 years before retiring in 1995.

Beverly was a member and a trustee of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Chuckatuck. She was the last living original founder and member of the Chuckatuck Bridge Club and was also a member of the Garden Club and Junto Women's Club.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 64 years, William Lee "Billy" Whitley; two sons, William Lee "Bill" Whitley, Jr. (Janet) of Portsmouth and Bradley R. Whitley (Lisa) of Chuckatuck; a brother Allen Rogers (Linda) of Cartersville; six grandchildren, Devon, Derrick, Devonne, Erin and Anna Whitley and Ashley Works (Martin); five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 in Wright Funeral Home and suggests memorial donations be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 220 Kings Hwy., Suffolk, VA 23432. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Wright Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME
206 W. 4TH AVENUE
Franklin, VA 23851-1734
(757) 562-4144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
She was a great teacher in nursing school. Her and I always had a good laugh Practically every day. I just knew I had the right answer but she would laugh and then tell me but that’s not the best answer.
Ann Harris Whitfield
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved