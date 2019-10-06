|
|
Beverly Ann Sikes Lopes, age 82, previously a resident of Chesapeake, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Beverly was the daughter of the late Joe W. Sikes and Helen Long Sikes, she was the wife of James G. Lopes. Jimmy and Beverly were married for fifty-three years. Beverly received her cosmetology certification and was a licensed beautician for more than fifty years. During her time in Chesapeake she sang with the Chesapeake Civic Chorus and was a member of Raleigh Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed her retirement years in Lake Gaston, NC where she was a member of the Lake Gaston Ladies Club, the Gastonettes Chorus and a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church where she loved to sing. She nourished people around her with love, faith and music and loved spending time with her family and friends. Beverly always wanted to be on the go and had a beautiful smile that could light up a room.
Left to honor Beverly and remember her love are her husband, Jimmy: her daughter, Melissa Teets of Virginia Beach, VA (previously Lake Gaston); her sons, Montie Bigelow (Elaine) and Harold Bigelow (Jenny), all of Virginia Beach, VA, Steve Bigelow (Pam) of Moyock, NC and Ronnie Bigelow (Cindy) of Chesapeake, VA; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Beverly is also survived by her sister, Marilyn and brothers, Terry, Gary and Craig. Beverly was the third child of nine children born to Joe and Helen Sikes. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth, Richard and Michael and sister, Carolyn.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, NC officiated by the Rev. Greg D. Hand. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 175 Ankum Road, Gasburg, VA 23857 or the . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Lopes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019