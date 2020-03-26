The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Our mother, Beverly Simmons Gwynn, 85, claimed the victory in Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior on March 24, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Bessie Simmons. She was also predeceased by her husband of 37 years, George R. Gwynn.

Survivors include her son, Russell Gwynn (Anne), her daughter, Linda Gwynn (Ann); grandchildren, Tommy Gwynn (Shaina), Billy Anderson (Judy), Jeff Anderson (Jonell) and Dawn Anderson; great-grandchildren, Liam Gwynn, Declan Gwynn and a special nephew, Sonny Simmons. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, numerous friends, whom she loved dearly, and many children to whom she provided day care, for over 40 years.

A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. The interment will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2020
