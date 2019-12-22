|
|
Beverly "Bev" Sue Helton, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away in her home on December 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Brant of Mt. Carmel, IL; her sister, Barbara; and her granddaughter, Tiffany. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her children, Jeffrey (Donna), Steven (Kristina), Timothy (Brenda), Michael (Jennifer); and Ginger (James); her brother, Charles Brant; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Bev was a 30+ year employee of Watters & Martin prior to its closing in 2009. Bev loved being surrounded by her large and boisterous family and especially enjoyed seeing her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27, at 1 p.m. at Relevant Church, 5925 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or donations to the in memory of her granddaughter, Tiffany. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019