She came into this world as a force of nature on November 10, 1936 and went out the same way on January 11, 2020. Born Beverly Kay Thompson, the eldest of three daughters to William and Delphine Thompson, she grew up in Winston Salem, North Carolina. As a young girl and then young woman, Beverly and her two younger sisters, Cecelia and Penelope, thrived within their parents close, but sizeable families with many loving and colorful grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Beverly graduated from Mineral Springs High School and attended Greensboro College. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Roger McDonald Scott, and they married in 1956. Their young family quickly grew with the birth of their first daughter, Angela, followed by a second daughter, Claren. Beverly was a dedicated wife and mother, devoting her time to supporting her husband's education and advancing career and raising her girls. While living in Albany, Georgia, she found time to dabble in the local community theatre to rave reviews and modeled in catalogs, runway fashion shows and in television commercials.
In 1965, the family put down roots in Virginia Beach, Virginia where her husband, Roger, was hired as Assistant City Manager and later was promoted to become the youngest City Manager of a city it's size in the United States. As the "first lady" of Virginia Beach, Beverly opened their home and entertained regularly with a unique flare that political, professional and personal guests still regale. Her cooking and "themed" dinner parties are remembered fondly. Beverly and Roger also joined and became active members of First Presbyterian Church where both daughters were married.
As they raised their girls in the Larkspur neighborhood of Virginia Beach, Beverly and Roger made many dear and lifelong friends whom never lost touch. Beverly also found time to master the game of golf and compete for the ladies groups at Kempsville Country Club, Princess Anne Country Club and Broad Bay Country Club. She loved the game, whether playing in tournaments or a casual 18 holes with her husband.
As they became "empty nesters," Beverly and Roger downsized and moved to the Virginia Beach oceanfront and traveled with friends to play golf, including their "dream trip" to The Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. They also cherished their golf villa at The Villages in Florida, where they played many memorable rounds.
When grandchildren started arriving, Beverly loved and embraced her role. Known as "Bebe," she spoiled her four grands, all of whom loved her dearly. It was a magical time for the entire family with trips to the east and west coast for holidays.
Beverly's was a life well-lived. And, although we can no longer physically touch her, she has touched our hearts and that is where she will always live.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roger; her parents, Delphine (Fant) and Ed Thompson; and her sister, Cecelia Bledsoe. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Angela (James) Kellam; Claren (Mark) Villalpando; her sister, Penelope Gettings.; sister-in-law, Becky Hubiak; her four grandchildren, Thompson, Carter, Parker and Bryce and her two great grandchildren, Jace and Owen.
Per her request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Interim HomeCare and Hospice, 516 S. Independence Blvd., Suite 106, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or at www.interimhealthcare.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.