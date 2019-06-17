Bill F. Eason



Bill Farley Eason, 86, went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Ruby P and Raymond F. Eason.



Bill was a 1952 graduate of Suffolk High School where he played football, baseball, and ran track. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952, served four years in the Korean Conflict and was discharged in 1956 as a Staff Sergeant. Bill retired from Birdsong Peanut Co. after 26 years and worked for R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home for 15 years. Bill has been a member of First Baptist Church since 1945.



He is survived by his loving wife Ann Benton Eason, his four children Kathy Brinkley and husband Billy of Zuni, VA, son Rock Eason and wife Susan of Suffolk, Lori Bess and husband Chris of Suffolk, and Gayle Speed and husband Jake of Smithfield VA; eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be conducted on June 19, 2019 at 1PM at First Baptist Church, 237 N. Main Street, Suffolk. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kings Daughters or to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com



