Billie Fay Barrett Rose, 81, died October 9, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was a native of Isle of Wight County and retired as the Postmaster of Carrsville after 34 years of service. She was a member of the Windsor High School Class of 1956, and attended Elon College. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, the Lydia Rose Circle, the Holland Women's Club, and the Franklin Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter of Virginia. She enjoyed sewing and all manners of handwork, art, cooking, collecting, and spending time with family and friends. She was the daughter of the late William Dennis Barrett and Gertrude Bland Barrett. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Bland Barrett; devoted husband, Robert Edward (Bobby) Rose; father-in-law, John Edward Rose; and mother-in-law, Lydia Harrell Rose. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert B. Rose (Michelle); daughter, Adina B. Rose; and five grandchildren; Michaela C. Rose, Barrett A. Rose, Bobbie M. Rose, Zachary E. Sharp, and Anna R. Sharp. She is also survived by her brother, Maple T. Barrett, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Joanne R. Willis (Wayne) and Mary R. Campbell; and her many very special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Carrsville, VA, with the Rev. Warren Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home and other times at her son's residence. In her memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospice, cancer research fund, or first responders. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019