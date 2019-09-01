|
Billie Gene Kear, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away unexpectedly after a very brief illness on August 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, JoAnn, and their five children. He was born July 17, 1931 in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Robert Eugene and Edith Kear, nÃ©e German.
He was a graduate of Van Wert High School, where he was captain of the basketball team and Class President of both Junior and Senior Class. At eighteen, Billie joined the U.S. Navy and served our country until 1975, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. He spent his time with all of his family, sharing the joys of his hobbiesâ€"camping, fishing, gardening, sports, listening to country music, and music of the â€˜40's through the â€˜60's.
Billie is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, JoAnn Kear, nÃ©e Murphy; his children, Kathryn (Billy), David (Maria), Suzan (Joel), Pamela, and Laura (Joe); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the nurses of the Third Floor ICU at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019