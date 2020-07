Or Copy this URL to Share

Billie Jo Shelton (BJ), 82, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



Left to cherish her memory are daughter Diane Stagg, grandchildren Genesis and Clayton Stagg, and great-grandchildren Kiya and Dylan Stagg.



There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be expressed directly to the family.



Rest in peace Momma, thank you for all the lives you've touched.



