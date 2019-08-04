The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1112 Kempsville Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
524 Cedar Rd.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Billie Mae Gregory

Billie Mae Gregory Obituary
Billie Mae Gregory went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Billie was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Lillion and Melzie Jones Jernigan. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jack Bernard Gregory. Billie was a financial clerk, retiring from Household Finance after 35 years of service. Billie was a member of South Norfolk Baptist Church and also a member of Berkley Chapter #52 Order of the Eastern Star. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Jaqueline Mizelle and her husband, Ernest ; her granddaughter, Dana Bradford; her grandson, David Mizelle; great- grandchildren, Jeremiah Mizelle and Katelyn Reynolds and her brother, Carlton Jernigan. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake at 11 a.m. where Order of the Eastern Star Rites will be accorded. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
