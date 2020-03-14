|
PORTSMOUTH- Billie King, 94, departed this life on March 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, George Warren King, and their son, Michael Eugene King.
Billie was one of eight children born to Linden and Mary Brown, in what is now Greensboro, North Carolina. Left of that family to cherish her memory is her younger brother, Bobby Eugene Brown (Judy).
When her husband would sound the horn from their boat on the creek behind their home, she would lock the door and scurry down the steps for a ride. Billie loved her family, long walks, the ocean, fishing, putting brush to canvas, and ceramics. She was a 50 year member of Driver Chapter #149- Order of the Eastern Star, the Dolphinettes Anglers Club, and Beasley Senior Citizen's Center.
Left to honor Billie and remember her love are her daughter, Sandy Canada (Jesse); daughter-in-law, Tag King; grandchildren, Michael King (Eli), Kris King (Claire), Ambur Canada Sutton (JT), Cathy Canada Burnette (Michael), Jill Canada Meyer (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Caden and Chase Sutton; Ellie, Mary Catherine and Anna Grace Burnette; Henry Meyer; and Arthur and George King; niece, Cathy Whittington (Bill); and cousin, Frances Henson (Ken).
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, at 1 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, 2690 Bridge Road, Suffolk. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery in Eclipse. Reception to follow.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to CSL- Churchland House for their loving care. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2020