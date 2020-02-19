|
Billy Adrian Warren, 77, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born in Chowan County, NC to the late Hardy Lee and Ruth Britton Warren and was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Warren; daughter, Wanda Shirley; sister, Esther Wright. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army National Guard and attended River Oak Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his children, Adrian Warren (Ty Lytle), Wesley Warren; Five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Archie Warren, Bruce Warren (Janet), Dolly Atwood, Jerry Warren (Jenny), Linda Wilkinson (Harry); and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Heath Burris officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020