Billy Edward Byington, 55, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his father Billy Byington. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Gladys Austin, wife Lisa, children Justin and Taylor, brother Barney, sisters Diane and Saundra, nieces Jennifer and Jessica, nephews Bobby and Cody, granddaughter Autumn Mae and a host of extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home; 5033 Rouse Dr. Vabch, VA 23462 Sat. June 6th at 10am. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Billy will be greatly missed; may he rest in peace. You now have your wings; fly Bird fly.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.