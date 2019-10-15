The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mr. Billy J. Haislip, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family October 14, 2019.

Mr. Haislip was born in Robersonville, N.C. He was the son of Jim and Ruby Haislip. He is predeceased by his parents, three brothers and three sisters, his son, Louis R. Haislip, and his wife, Nellie Guill Haislip.

Mr. Haislip's life was centered around his family and his church. A long-time resident of Virginia Beach, Mr. Haislip had a varied career. He farmed as a young adult prior to moving to Virginia, and he retired from Forrest Exterminating. He was a lay minister at Lighthouse Ministries of Suffolk, Virginia. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, singing, playing the piano and guitar and being with his church family. A self-taught musician, he learned to play both the piano and the guitar. He loved to sing, especially in church. An avid gardener, he always planted a large vegetable garden, and his family and friends enjoyed his produce every summer.

He is survived by his children: Wally Haislip (Linda) of Alpharetta, GA., Beverly Loewecke (Randy) of Simpsonville, S.C., Gerald Haislip and Doug Haislip (Cindy) of Virginia Beach, VA and daughter-in-law Lynn Haislip of Chesapeake, VA. He is survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mr. Haislip is also survived by a brother, Tony Haislip, of Robersonville, N.C.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the employees of Bay Lake Retirement and Assisted Living Community and Interim Healthcare - Hospice Services for their loving care of their father and for their kindness to the family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 pm at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia. A celebration of Mr. Haislip's life will be held on Wednesday, October 16 , 2019 11:00a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Ministries of Suffolk, 6617 Holland Road, Suffolk, Virginia 23437.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019
