Billy James Torrans died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, following a long illness. He was the son of James Bruce and Elizabeth Vann Torrans, and grew up in Warsaw, North Carolina. He first came to Norfolk in 1949 after enlisting in the Naval Air Reserve while enrolled as a student at East Carolina University, where he was also on the varsity boxing team. During those forays to Norfolk wherein his compatriots found his boxing skills particularly useful during their explorations of Norfolk's downtown cultural folklife, it was generally felt that he might benefit from additional and improved social skills. Accordingly, his friends introduced him to Norfolk native Susan Jane Addison. Following his graduation from ECU, Susan and Bill married on July 4, 1953, amid lots of fireworks and celebration.
Bill had enlisted in the regular Army earlier that year, serving as a paratrooper in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions, and later transferring to the Army's Counter Intelligence Corps. He subsequently accepted a direct commission in the Army Reserve, and served as a military intelligence officer for over thirty years. He retired as a full colonel in 1990.
Following his discharge from active military service in 1956, Bill returned to Norfolk, and was appointed as a State Parole Officer, and shortly afterwards became Chief of Virginia Probation and Parole. In November 1961, U.S. District Judge Walter Hoffman appointed him to serve as a U.S. Probation Officer with the Federal Court in Norfolk. Bill excelled in this role, and was ultimately made Chief Federal Probation officer in 1977, retiring from the Federal government in 1985.
Bill was not finished by any means after his retirement. He continued to volunteer extensively with his church, First United Methodist on Luxembourg Avenue in Norfolk, where he participated in several church missions to Russia and other areas of the former Soviet Union. He took great pleasure participating in his investment club, and continued to serve on a number of boards, commissions, and organizations in the greater Tidewater area including Jewish Family Services, Optimists International of Tidewater, Sons of the American Revolution, and a host of others until precluded by declining health. During summers in his college years in the late 1940s, Bill co-starred with Andy Griffith in the The Lost Colony play in Manteo, North Carolina, and he and Susan particularly enjoyed attending cast member reunions over the years.
Bill and Susan thoroughly indulged their love of travelâ€"venturing around the world at least once, and visiting virtually every corner of the globe for extended periods. Indeed, it was not unusual for them to announce to friends or family that they were stepping out to go on a local shopping trip, and later call from some far-away destination in Europe or the Pacific Rim where they would remain for several weeks at a time. And of course Bill was a prolific storyteller, a trait inherited from his father and as is the wont of most proper Southern gentlemen. After each trip abroad, he would visit the church, courthouse, officers club, or similar venue to share stories and slide decks of his latest adventure. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing stories about his trips as the many photos bear witnessâ€"showing he and Susan in the most unlikely of placesâ€"riding in the cargo hold of a military C-130, an Air Force air-to-air tanker, or in some exotic locale few people had ever heard of.
Bill leaves behind a long trail of memories: his loving wife of 67 years, Susan; two daughters: Marie of Norfolk VA and Clare; Clare's husband John and their daughter Lily of Oakton VA; and son Kenan, his wife Paige, and her sons Baylen and Augustino, of Alexandria, VA. In addition, he is survived by sister, Peggy T. Quinn of Warsaw, and various nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by sister Dorothy Jean Torrans of Warsaw, and his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Chapel, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Viewing will be at 1pm; services conducted by Reverend Meagan Saucier of First Methodist Church at 2pm; followed by graveside services at 3pm, and a reception afterward at 3:45 at the Woodlawn receiving rooms. We encourage our friends and family to visit with us and sign the guest book. We ask that attendees please wear masks to better ensure everyone's comfort and safety. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jewish Family Services of Tidewater, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or the National Kidney Foundation
.