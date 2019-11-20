The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Blackmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe Blackmon Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Joe Blackmon Jr. Obituary
HMC (FMF) Ret. Billy Joe Blackmon, known by many as "BJ", passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served as "Doc" to the Fleet Marine Force for most of his 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife Dawn, sons Andrew and Tyler, daughter-in-law Andria and grandson Jack who is due January 3, 2020.

BJ loved working with computers and is also retired from VA IT Agency. He loved family time the most and spending time with his Boxer dogs.

He will be missed by so many friends, family and loved ones too numerous to mention. We love you so much, BJ.

Farewell and Following Seasâ€¦ Until we meet again.

A memorial service will be held for BJ at Altmeyer Funeral Home 929 South Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake,Virginia 23322 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -