HMC (FMF) Ret. Billy Joe Blackmon, known by many as "BJ", passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the age of 67. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served as "Doc" to the Fleet Marine Force for most of his 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife Dawn, sons Andrew and Tyler, daughter-in-law Andria and grandson Jack who is due January 3, 2020.
BJ loved working with computers and is also retired from VA IT Agency. He loved family time the most and spending time with his Boxer dogs.
He will be missed by so many friends, family and loved ones too numerous to mention. We love you so much, BJ.
Farewell and Following Seasâ€¦ Until we meet again.
A memorial service will be held for BJ at Altmeyer Funeral Home 929 South Battlefield Blvd. Chesapeake,Virginia 23322 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 20, 2019