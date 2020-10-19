Cancer's the foe that took Billy from this World, although not without a fight. In life his reputation & legend proceeded him & like metal to a magnet: men, women, children, animals & grumpy old men gravitated into his world. Lovingly dubbed "Uncle Bill" by those He called friends. A nurturer by nature Billy had a kind heart, quick to lend a helping hand, offer a kind gesture, a word of encouragement, or a cold one & a friendly ear. To all who demonstrated unwaivering loyalty & compassion, committed to honoring Billy during his last days as they did his friendship. His sisters extend their sincerest gratitude to You, seeing the loyalty & love surrounding him, gifted them peace of mind: "Randy Stever, Josh & Kelly Christinson, Marggie, & Kurt Crowell" We truly thank you! Billy is survived by Aunts; Marsha & Jeanette, neices, nephews, cousins & friends. Last I say to Billys Sisters: Connie & Debbie, it has been an honor. (Randy Stever will host a "Celebration of Life", date & time to be announced)



