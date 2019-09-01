|
|
Billy Foster, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Benjamin and Helen Woodall Foster.
In addition to his parents, Billy is predeceased by his brother Ben Foster, Jr. He is survived by: Wife, Cynthia (Moor) Foster of Maryville; Daughters, Kimberly Wicker (Dale) of Marietta, GA; Daughter, Meghan Foster (Katie) of Washington D.C., Stepson, Mike Green of Jacksonville, FL; Stepdaughter, Lydia Green of Jacksonville, FL; Grandson, Keagan Wicker; Granddaughter, Caitlin Wicker; Brothers, Bart Foster (Shirley) of Portsmouth, Bruce Foster (Sharon) of Portsmouth, Brian Foster (Doris) of Portsmouth; Sisters-in-law, Debra Crosby (Andy) of Valdosta, GA, Buddy Moor (Donna) of Wellington, KY; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jim Cummings officiating. A reception will be held at the Life Event Center following the service for family and friends. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019