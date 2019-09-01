The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy O. Foster


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy O. Foster Obituary
Billy Foster, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Benjamin and Helen Woodall Foster.

In addition to his parents, Billy is predeceased by his brother Ben Foster, Jr. He is survived by: Wife, Cynthia (Moor) Foster of Maryville; Daughters, Kimberly Wicker (Dale) of Marietta, GA; Daughter, Meghan Foster (Katie) of Washington D.C., Stepson, Mike Green of Jacksonville, FL; Stepdaughter, Lydia Green of Jacksonville, FL; Grandson, Keagan Wicker; Granddaughter, Caitlin Wicker; Brothers, Bart Foster (Shirley) of Portsmouth, Bruce Foster (Sharon) of Portsmouth, Brian Foster (Doris) of Portsmouth; Sisters-in-law, Debra Crosby (Andy) of Valdosta, GA, Buddy Moor (Donna) of Wellington, KY; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jim Cummings officiating. A reception will be held at the Life Event Center following the service for family and friends. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now