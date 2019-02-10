The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy R. "Sr." Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy R. "Sr." Lewis Obituary
Rev. Billy Ray Lewis, Sr., 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 7, 2019. Born in Harnett County, NC, to the late James Carl Lewis and Marie Dyson Lewis, he was also predeceased by his former wife Shirley Sawyer Lewis, and son, Ralph Carl Lewis. He retired from Norfolk & Portsmouth Beltline Railroad after 37 years of valued service and served as a former pastor at Chesapeake Baptist Church.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Casper Lewis; children, Billy Ray Lewis, Jr., Joan Lewis Brinkley, Jean Marie Lewis, and Christine Ann Lewis; grandchildren, Adrienne, Lindsay, Gary Jr. (Amanda), Heather, Brittany, Caitlin, and Connor; great grandchildren, Kellen, Adalyn, and Emberlyn; and sister, Odessa Ramsey.A service to celebrate his life will be held at Rivercrest Christian Fellowship, 1510 Campostella Rd. Chesapeake, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1 pm, with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, Monday, February 11 from 6 to 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Billyâ€™s name may be made to The Gideons International. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now