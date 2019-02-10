Rev. Billy Ray Lewis, Sr., 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 7, 2019. Born in Harnett County, NC, to the late James Carl Lewis and Marie Dyson Lewis, he was also predeceased by his former wife Shirley Sawyer Lewis, and son, Ralph Carl Lewis. He retired from Norfolk & Portsmouth Beltline Railroad after 37 years of valued service and served as a former pastor at Chesapeake Baptist Church.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Casper Lewis; children, Billy Ray Lewis, Jr., Joan Lewis Brinkley, Jean Marie Lewis, and Christine Ann Lewis; grandchildren, Adrienne, Lindsay, Gary Jr. (Amanda), Heather, Brittany, Caitlin, and Connor; great grandchildren, Kellen, Adalyn, and Emberlyn; and sister, Odessa Ramsey.A service to celebrate his life will be held at Rivercrest Christian Fellowship, 1510 Campostella Rd. Chesapeake, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1 pm, with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, Monday, February 11 from 6 to 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Billyâ€™s name may be made to The Gideons International. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary