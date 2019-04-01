Billy R. Murphy passed away peacefully at his residence on March 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Everett and Stella Murphy. He is preceded in death by his son, Patrick Murphy.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Patty S. Murphy, two daughters, Sheila Hoefling of Suffolk, Amy Donahue of Phoenix, Arizona. His sons, Steve Murphy of Phoenix, AZ, Billy Murphy of Phoenix, AZ, Andy Murphy of Carrollton, VA, Shaun Murphy (Shannon) of Norfolk, VA along with Charles Lawson of Suffolk. And his brothers, Everett Murphy. of Delbarton, WV, Ronald and Donald Murphy of Columbus, Ohio and his sisters, Dorothy Curry of Albuquerque, NM and Maire Evans of KY. Sister in law, Faye Riley of Suffolk, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Tidewater Medical Transport and New Century Hospice for their help and care during his time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family will request memorial donations to & International Drive Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. 4-5 pm. Condolences may be registered at RWBakeRFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary