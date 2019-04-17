Home

Franklin â€" Billy Vernon Hayes, 86, passed away April 16, 2019, in Southampton Memorial Hospital. Born in Suffolk, he was the son of the late George Hayes and Annie Marie Holland Hayes and was also predeceased by his wife Aleene Castellow Hayes and a son-in-law Jack Knapp. Billy was a US Navy Veteran and served during the Korean War. He collected classic cars and loved spending time at his summer house on Buggs Island Lake. Billy enjoyed boating and loved his friends.Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Debbie Hayes Knapp and his grand puppy Bandit.A Graveside Service will be held at 3 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 in Southampton Memorial Park with Pastor Randy Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 PM Thursday in Wright Funeral Home and suggests that memorial donations be made to a favorite local charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
