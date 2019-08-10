Home

Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory
Billy Wayne Saunders Obituary
Billy Wayne Saunders, 62, passed away August 8, 2019. He was born in Suffolk, VA the son of the late Benjamin Lee Saunders and Virginia Elizabeth Powell Saunders. He worked and retired from International Paper. Billy is survived by his wife, Linda C. Saunders; daughters and son-in-law, Tabitha M. Miles (Danny), Doris E. Saunders, Taylor M. Saunders; grandson, Kenny Paul, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Story (Jimmy); brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Saunders (Jean). A Memorial service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Tim Rawls officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 10, 2019
