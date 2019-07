Blake Adam Walsh, 27, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 4, 2019.



Born in Virginia, he was a true patriotic American and proud of the red, white, and blue. The life of the party, Blake was always cracking jokes and having a good time.



Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Sharron Walsh; father, Adam Walsh (Dawn); brother, Lee Myers (Kari); sister, Wendy Conover (James); girlfriend, Joni Sumner; paternal grandmother, Karen Walsh; aunt, Charlene; and uncles, Bill, Matt, and Nick. Blake also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Ashley, Stephanie (Jared), Trevor, Malena, Jason, and Aubree; and great-nieces and nephews, Brayden, Bella, and Brody.He will be remembered fondly by his best friends, Phillip, Bubba, and Blake, as well as countless others. Blake’s dogs, Luke and Nala, were his babies.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019