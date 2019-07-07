Blake Adam Walsh, 27, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 4, 2019.



Born in Virginia, he was a true patriotic American and proud of the red, white, and blue. The life of the party, Blake was always cracking jokes and having a good time.



Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Sharron Walsh; father, Adam Walsh (Dawn); brother, Lee Myers (Kari); sister, Wendy Conover (James); girlfriend, Joni Sumner; paternal grandmother, Karen Walsh; aunt, Charlene; and uncles, Bill, Matt, and Nick. Blake also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Ashley, Stephanie (Jared), Trevor, Malena, Jason, and Aubree; and great-nieces and nephews, Brayden, Bella, and Brody.He will be remembered fondly by his best friends, Phillip, Bubba, and Blake, as well as countless others. Blakeâ€™s dogs, Luke and Nala, were his babies.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019