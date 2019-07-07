The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blake Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blake Adam Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blake Adam Walsh Obituary
Blake Adam Walsh, 27, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 4, 2019.

Born in Virginia, he was a true patriotic American and proud of the red, white, and blue. The life of the party, Blake was always cracking jokes and having a good time.

Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Sharron Walsh; father, Adam Walsh (Dawn); brother, Lee Myers (Kari); sister, Wendy Conover (James); girlfriend, Joni Sumner; paternal grandmother, Karen Walsh; aunt, Charlene; and uncles, Bill, Matt, and Nick. Blake also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Ashley, Stephanie (Jared), Trevor, Malena, Jason, and Aubree; and great-nieces and nephews, Brayden, Bella, and Brody.He will be remembered fondly by his best friends, Phillip, Bubba, and Blake, as well as countless others. Blakeâ€™s dogs, Luke and Nala, were his babies.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 4 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now