|
|
Blake Sterling Barrett, 34, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
He graduated from Lakeland High School and the Governor's School for the Arts in 2003 and he graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2010. He was a recipient of the Virginia Museum Art Scholarship. Blake was working as an Art Consultant for Wentworth Gallery in the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL.
Blake would brighten any room and was the light of our lives.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kirk and Lynn Barrett; brother, Michael Barrett and wife, Lindsey; twin brother, Todd Barrett and partner, Peter; paternal grandparents, Harold and June Barrett; nephews, Ayden Barrett, Everett Weisman and niece, Riley Weisman; aunt, Betsy Luxhoj and husband, Pete; uncle, Tommy Barrett and wife, Jennie; uncle, George Burnell; and many dear cousins. Blake was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Merle Burnell and paternal grandmother, Ruth Vaughan Barrett.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted by Rev. Mary Anne Biggs on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk, VA 23434. The family will accept visitation from friends in their home following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Oakland Christian Church, P.O. Box 2008, Suffolk VA 23432. Condolences may be made at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019