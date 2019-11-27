The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blake Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blake Sterling Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blake Sterling Barrett Obituary
Blake Sterling Barrett, 34, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

He graduated from Lakeland High School and the Governor's School for the Arts in 2003 and he graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2010. He was a recipient of the Virginia Museum Art Scholarship. Blake was working as an Art Consultant for Wentworth Gallery in the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL.

Blake would brighten any room and was the light of our lives.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kirk and Lynn Barrett; brother, Michael Barrett and wife, Lindsey; twin brother, Todd Barrett and partner, Peter; paternal grandparents, Harold and June Barrett; nephews, Ayden Barrett, Everett Weisman and niece, Riley Weisman; aunt, Betsy Luxhoj and husband, Pete; uncle, Tommy Barrett and wife, Jennie; uncle, George Burnell; and many dear cousins. Blake was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Merle Burnell and paternal grandmother, Ruth Vaughan Barrett.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted by Rev. Mary Anne Biggs on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk, VA 23434. The family will accept visitation from friends in their home following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Oakland Christian Church, P.O. Box 2008, Suffolk VA 23432. Condolences may be made at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blake's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -