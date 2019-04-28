79 passed peacefully on 26 April 2019. She is survived by her sons, Robert, David, William and Michael; Her Grandchildren, Brooke Gates, Jessica Hughes, David Hughes, Chris Crook, Noah Crook, Lisa Turner, Kayla Redout, Blanca Hughes, Steven Williams, Sherrie Landers and Kevin Hughes; as well as 17 Great-grandchildren. Blanca was born and raised in San Juan, PR. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David J. Hughes, Jr. A former resident of Norfolk, VA, Blanca had been a resident of the Tampa Bay area for almost 20 years. She passed in residence at Savannah Court of Brandon; the family wishes to thank the staff of Savannah Court and the staff with LifePath Hospice for taking such good care of her. Blanca was a proud person who loved life; most importantly, she loved her family. She was a dedicated and exceptional employee with Bank of America providing bilingual (English and Spanish) support for thousands of customers across the nation. Blanca retired with her soul mate, David, and they moved to Florida so that they could share 20 wonderful years amongst family and friends. The family is holding a private ceremony for Blanca. She will be interned with the love her life at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay: https://support.humanesocietytampa.org/product/Donate/help-save-lives. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary