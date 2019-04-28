Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Blanca Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanca Hughes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Blanca Hughes Obituary
79 passed peacefully on 26 April 2019. She is survived by her sons, Robert, David, William and Michael; Her Grandchildren, Brooke Gates, Jessica Hughes, David Hughes, Chris Crook, Noah Crook, Lisa Turner, Kayla Redout, Blanca Hughes, Steven Williams, Sherrie Landers and Kevin Hughes; as well as 17 Great-grandchildren. Blanca was born and raised in San Juan, PR. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David J. Hughes, Jr. A former resident of Norfolk, VA, Blanca had been a resident of the Tampa Bay area for almost 20 years. She passed in residence at Savannah Court of Brandon; the family wishes to thank the staff of Savannah Court and the staff with LifePath Hospice for taking such good care of her. Blanca was a proud person who loved life; most importantly, she loved her family. She was a dedicated and exceptional employee with Bank of America providing bilingual (English and Spanish) support for thousands of customers across the nation. Blanca retired with her soul mate, David, and they moved to Florida so that they could share 20 wonderful years amongst family and friends. The family is holding a private ceremony for Blanca. She will be interned with the love her life at Bay Pines National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay: https://support.humanesocietytampa.org/product/Donate/help-save-lives.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.