Blanche E. Howard
Blanche Elizabeth Starnes Howard, 93, of the 200 block of York Drive passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in her residence. A native of Philadelphia, PA, she was a member of Fairview Heights Baptist Church, the Fidelis Sunday School Class, and a life member of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs. She was also a Girl Scout Leader. She was predeceased by her husband, Sam Allen Howard, Sr.

Survivors include two daughters, Donna J. Collins and husband Tom and Susan Lynn Chadwick and a son, Sam Allen Howard, Jr. and wife Brenda, all of Chesapeake; a sister, Leona Clattenburg of Frankford, DE; seven grandchildren; two step-grandsons; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Fred Williams and Rev. Danny Moore. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
