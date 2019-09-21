|
Robert "Bob" Ryland Everett, 78, died peacefully in his sleep on September 8, 2019. He is survived by his son, Robert Ryland Everett, Jr., Robert's wife, Lucinda Smith Everett, and also by nephews Joe, Fleet, and Rick Dalby. He was preceded in death by Anne Pruitt Everett, his former spouse and Nancy Lee Everett, his sister. He and Nancy were the children of Clarice Ryland Everett and Ernest Rexford Everett.
Bob was born in Richmond, Virginia, but from the age of four, grew up along Graydon Avenue in Norfolk, attending Garrison-Williams (now Williams) School, Taylor, Blair, and Maury High School. After graduating from the University of Richmond, Bob earned his MPH from the Yale University School of Public Health. He spent many years as an administrator, and later as the Executive Vice President of Louise Obici Memorial Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia. Bob was also a member and chair of numerous professional organizations during his rewarding career in healthcare.
Bob eventually slowed his pace a bit to pursue one of his greatest passions in life. He travelled across the globe, sharing his easy laugh with those he met along the way. Not one to be too idle, Bob continued to work in technology and banking, and his generosity called him to volunteer and work with Outreach Ministry, the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia, and Partners in Management/Norfolk Urban Outreach Ministry. He was also an active member of the Suffolk Rotary Club for more than twenty-five years.
Bob Everett lived a life of unbounded curiosity and compassion, and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and loved ones throughout the Norfolk community. A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 1530 Lafayette Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23509, at 1pm on Saturday, September 28th, 2019. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the cancer foundation of your choice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019