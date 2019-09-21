Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of the Epiphany
1530 Lafayette Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23509
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
1530 Lafayette Boulevard
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Everett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Everett Obituary
Robert "Bob" Ryland Everett, 78, died peacefully in his sleep on September 8, 2019. He is survived by his son, Robert Ryland Everett, Jr., Robert's wife, Lucinda Smith Everett, and also by nephews Joe, Fleet, and Rick Dalby. He was preceded in death by Anne Pruitt Everett, his former spouse and Nancy Lee Everett, his sister. He and Nancy were the children of Clarice Ryland Everett and Ernest Rexford Everett.

Bob was born in Richmond, Virginia, but from the age of four, grew up along Graydon Avenue in Norfolk, attending Garrison-Williams (now Williams) School, Taylor, Blair, and Maury High School. After graduating from the University of Richmond, Bob earned his MPH from the Yale University School of Public Health. He spent many years as an administrator, and later as the Executive Vice President of Louise Obici Memorial Hospital in Suffolk, Virginia. Bob was also a member and chair of numerous professional organizations during his rewarding career in healthcare.

Bob eventually slowed his pace a bit to pursue one of his greatest passions in life. He travelled across the globe, sharing his easy laugh with those he met along the way. Not one to be too idle, Bob continued to work in technology and banking, and his generosity called him to volunteer and work with Outreach Ministry, the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia, and Partners in Management/Norfolk Urban Outreach Ministry. He was also an active member of the Suffolk Rotary Club for more than twenty-five years.

Bob Everett lived a life of unbounded curiosity and compassion, and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and loved ones throughout the Norfolk community. A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 1530 Lafayette Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23509, at 1pm on Saturday, September 28th, 2019. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the cancer foundation of your choice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.