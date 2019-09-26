|
Bobbie Jean Carter, 85, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 24, 2019.
Born in Coal Creek, TN, she was the daughter of the late Randal and Peggy Amos. She was also preceded in death by a brother, R. B. Amos and sister, Arlene Brown.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 66 years, Denis W. Carter; son, Michael Carter and his wife, Kim; daughter, Jamie Garett and her husband, Jay; two brothers, Donnie and Larry Amos; two grandchildren, Wesley Carter and Chelsea Torres; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Sophia, and Madelyn Torres.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019