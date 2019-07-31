The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Bobbie Randolph Dameron

Bobbie Randolph Dameron Obituary
Bobbie Randolph Dameron, 90, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born in Stuarts Draft, VA to the late Lawrence and Fannie Dameron.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Dameron; daughter, Cheryl Spencer; son, Michael Dameron wife Sharon; brothers, Ronnie Dameron wife Debbie; Ray Dameron wife Doris; grandchildren, Travis Rightmeyer wife Sonia, Katie Kilborn husband Aaron, Carrie Spencer husband Rob Bailey, Chad Dameron wife Lowery; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Parley, and Beulah.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019
