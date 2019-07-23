The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Bobby Carawan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke’s Memorial Park
Smithfield, VA
View Map
1934 - 2019
Bobby E. Carawan Obituary
Bobby Elmo Carawan, 84, of Smithfield passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Rupert Royal Carawan and Winona Richardson Carawan. Mr. Carawan is survived by his wife Jean Jones Carawan; daughters, Karen Horner (Steve) and Angela Torrence (Wayne); son Edward Blake Carawan (Cheryl); grandchildren, Keli, Kendra, Katie, Beth, Wayne and Justin; and seven great grandchildren. A veteran of the U. S. Navy Reserves, Mr. Carawan was a member and past Commander of the U. S Coast Guard Auxilary Flotilla 59, and a member of Smithfield Baptist Church. He retired from Dominion Energy, after 37 years. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Lukeâ€™s Memorial Park, Smithfield. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Littleâ€™s Funeral Home, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to a . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019
