Bobby Earl Mullikin, 82 of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home.
Bobby, one of four boys and four girls, was born to the late Buford O and Hettie Arwood in Ripley, Tennessee.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bobby attended Memphis State University. Bobby was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from Lockheed Martin Corporation after many years of service. Bobby was able to further enjoy his love of aviation and flying by earning his private pilot license.
Bobby moved from Portsmouth, Virginia to Fernandina Beach, Florida with his wife Jean where they enjoyed watching wildlife and taking walks on the beach. Bobby will be remembered as an avid reader.
Bobby leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Jean Bowman-Mullikin of Fernandina Beach, his daughter, Pam Hoing (Joe); his grandchildren, Cole Hoing and Jessica Alsbrook; his great granddaughter Raylyn Klinger of Southaven, MS; his Brother, Jerry Mullikin of West Virginia; Jean's children, Linda Pemberton (Wade), Sherrie Bridgeman (Charles) and Wayne Bowman (JoAnn); grandchildren, Shawn, and Angel Pemberton, Heather King, Alisha Good, Zachary, Joshua, Cali and Maggie Bridgeman, Jenna and Garrett Bowman, and 6 great grandchildren.
Bobby was a supporter of the Alpha Xi (ESA) Philanthropic sorority where his wife Jean had been a member for over 50 years. He believed in their cause of raising money for . If you would like to honor Bobby's memory a donation to St. Jude would be a wonderful way to remember him. A celebration of life is to follow in Virginia at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019