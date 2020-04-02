The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Bobby Glenn Miller

Bobby Glenn Miller Obituary
Bobby Glenn Miller, 73, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Born in Chattanooga, TN, he was the son of the late Floyd C. Miller and Lyla Louise Foust Miller. Bobby was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Christine Diana Miller. Mr. Miller retired from the US Navy and his service to our country included the Vietnam War.

Survivors include two sons, Bobby Miller Jr., Danny Miller; daughter, Laura Miller; three grandchildren and a great granddaughter; sister, Nellie C. Lawson of Ohio; nieces and nephews, Peggy Hasdorff, David Lawson, Pamela Scholefield, James Lawson and Debra Reno along with a very large extended family in Ohio that loved him very much.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the love and support from his friends, John and Wendy Mallory.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Internment with military honors will take place in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery after the Memorial. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020
Remember
