Mr. Robert Hall â€¦ "Whoa, pump the brakes, that's my father. Just call me Bobby" went to join the party upstairs, where the grass is way greener, the beer is always cold & its 96 degrees in the shade. You didn't just like Bobby, you LOVED him. If you were shirtless, he gave you the one off his back. No hesitation. He ALWAYS had quick comebacks, sarcasm, nicknames, & useless knowledge. Bobby has unintentionally left us all on hold with decent elevator music, until we reach the top floor & see him again. He was predeceased by (his father) Bob, & survived by (the other half of his soul & wife) Mrs. Christy PhenomaHALL, (mom) Debbie, (step-father) Robert, (sister) Dawn, (brother) Nick, (step-siblings) Bud & Michelle, (step-children): Henry, Hailey, Dylan, Taylor, Madison & Kallie, (uncle) John Hall, a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, his "OV BOYS", his "OV GIRLS" aka his dawgs & tripod, & the rest of the OV family. Oh, and his lawn, aka Bobby's Oasis. Bobby would tell you that life is too short. Live in the moment; love, laugh & play hard. He would insist that you join us in the celebration of: The man. The myth. The legend: Mr. PhenomaHALL on Thursday, June 18th @ 5:30pm. Please park in fenced lot on right side of 394 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA. Directional signs will be posted. Be sure to wear something UNC blue! :)

June 14, 2020
Always had a smile as big as the sunshine.
Tonia
Friend
June 14, 2020
Bobby you was a great guys, you will be missed a lot god bless you wife Christine and your family fly high love vern n peg
Peg ashwell
Friend
June 14, 2020
As I sat reading this obituary still in disbelief, I could actually hear Bobby with his quick wit and sweet but sarcastic comebacks. Rest in Paradise sweet friend. Most definitely one of a kind. Absolutely hands down one of the best people I know. Bobby will always be in our heart and memories. Rest in Paradise sweet friend. Your gone but never forgotten.
Lisa Holley
Friend
June 14, 2020
Debbie and family,
my heart aches for all of you. Big hugs and love being sent your way. I hadnt seen Bobby since he was a kid, however reading all the tributes, it was my loss.
praying for God, family, and friends to provide you with love and strength.
The contribution in the Go fund me was from the OConnor tribe (#2family).
Love you all
Judy OConnor-Snyder
Friend
June 14, 2020
Christi, We are so sorry about the untimely loss of your Bobby. Many thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Aunt Terry and Uncle James
Terry Ennis
Family
June 14, 2020
Bobby, you have a heart of gold and will be forever missed. Rest in paradise. This picture was taken the last time I saw you, what a great time we had!! ❤
Aleicia Cannon
Friend
June 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Patricia Coleman
Acquaintance
June 14, 2020
I love you so much Bobby. You will be dearly missed. ❤
Hailey Baker
Daughter
