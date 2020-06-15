Mr. Robert Hall â€¦ "Whoa, pump the brakes, that's my father. Just call me Bobby" went to join the party upstairs, where the grass is way greener, the beer is always cold & its 96 degrees in the shade. You didn't just like Bobby, you LOVED him. If you were shirtless, he gave you the one off his back. No hesitation. He ALWAYS had quick comebacks, sarcasm, nicknames, & useless knowledge. Bobby has unintentionally left us all on hold with decent elevator music, until we reach the top floor & see him again. He was predeceased by (his father) Bob, & survived by (the other half of his soul & wife) Mrs. Christy PhenomaHALL, (mom) Debbie, (step-father) Robert, (sister) Dawn, (brother) Nick, (step-siblings) Bud & Michelle, (step-children): Henry, Hailey, Dylan, Taylor, Madison & Kallie, (uncle) John Hall, a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, his "OV BOYS", his "OV GIRLS" aka his dawgs & tripod, & the rest of the OV family. Oh, and his lawn, aka Bobby's Oasis. Bobby would tell you that life is too short. Live in the moment; love, laugh & play hard. He would insist that you join us in the celebration of: The man. The myth. The legend: Mr. PhenomaHALL on Thursday, June 18th @ 5:30pm. Please park in fenced lot on right side of 394 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA. Directional signs will be posted. Be sure to wear something UNC blue! :)



