On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Bobby Peirsol, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 59.



Bobby was born on December 10, 1960 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Keithen L. and Dorothy Peirsol. He spent his early childhood in Farnham, NE before moving to Norfolk, Virginia where his father was stationed in the Navy.



Growing up on a farm, Bobby's love for the outdoors grew. He had a passion for fishing, camping, and hunting. He enjoyed taking flying lessons and riding his motorcycle out on the back roads. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and sharing his love of the outdoors with them. Bobby will also be remembered for his "charming" personality, his witty sense of humor, and his love for a great debate. As Bobby would say, "It's hard to be humble when you are perfect in every way".



In September of 1995, Bobby married his best friend and love of his life Vanessa Black. Together they shared a home in Norfolk for the past 25 years with their three dogs Scottie, Missy, and Chile.



Bobby was preceded in death by his father Keithen L., and his mother Dorothy (Dot) Peirsol. He is survived by his wife Vanessa, his children Malinda (Ernest) Childs, Keithen W.(Leila) Peirsol, his step-son Chris (Cassie) Dillabough, his grandchildren William Childs, Nathaniel Childs, Christopher Dillabough, Alexander Dillabough, and Belle Dillabough, Zeke Briney, his sister Kay (David) Snipes, his brothers Benjie, Brad, Bryan (Patty) and Bart (Irva) Peirsol, his ex-wife and good friend Shelly George, several nieces, nephews and many friends.



During this time of uncertainty, we have decided to postpone funeral arrangements. Once restrictions are lifted, we will have a celebration of life.



