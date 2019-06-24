The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Bobby Wayne Buck, 75, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bobby's funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in First Baptist Church with Dr. Thurman Hayes, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Tuesday, June 25 in Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church building fund. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 24, 2019
