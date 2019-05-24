The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Hoggard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie A. Hoggard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie A. Hoggard Obituary
Bonnie Gail Anderson Hoggard, age 62, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA to the late Byron G. Anderson and Peggy B. Anderson, she was the wife of Gregory Hoggard of the residence. Bonnie loved the beach, her animals (dogs Onyx and Whiskey), and spending time with her family. She had a terrific sense of humor and enjoyed playing Bunco.In addition to her husband, she is survived by a step daughter, Brandie Collins (Adam); a brother, Ty Anderson; grandchildren Scotty, Nicholas and Cade Collins; her stepmother, Barbara Anderson; and a nephew, Josh Anderson. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Anderson.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at St. Paul Church, 1020 Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, officiated by Pastor Adam Collins. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Hoggard family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Download Now