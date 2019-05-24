|
Bonnie Gail Anderson Hoggard, age 62, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA to the late Byron G. Anderson and Peggy B. Anderson, she was the wife of Gregory Hoggard of the residence. Bonnie loved the beach, her animals (dogs Onyx and Whiskey), and spending time with her family. She had a terrific sense of humor and enjoyed playing Bunco.In addition to her husband, she is survived by a step daughter, Brandie Collins (Adam); a brother, Ty Anderson; grandchildren Scotty, Nicholas and Cade Collins; her stepmother, Barbara Anderson; and a nephew, Josh Anderson. She was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Anderson.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at St. Paul Church, 1020 Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, officiated by Pastor Adam Collins. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Hoggard family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 24, 2019