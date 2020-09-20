VA BEACH - Bonnie Anne Hales, 74, passed away on Thursday September 17, 2020 at her home in Virginia Beach from natural causes. She joins the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Richard Hales, who passed away five years ago.



She leaves behind five sons, Rick, Mark, Matt, Andy and Bryan, and six grandchildren, Jacob, Cole, Sophie, Christian, Judah and Abby.



She dedicated her entire life to this family and wanted to be known as Momma Hales to the entire world, as she dearly loved her purpose in this life as a mother and wife.



The family will hold a memorial service at a date in the future in Annapolis, Maryland when they will place her remains with her true love so they may forever be joined.



