Bonnie Gifford Koolman, 82, went home to be with her Lord May 13, 2020. She was born in Van Wert County, Ohio on August 27, 1937 to the late Basil and Lola Drake Gephart. She was predeceased by second husband, Arthur Gifford, her twin brother, Ronnie Gephart and sisters, Ruth Walters, Patricia Gaunt and Eileen Jones. Bonnie retired with the Unemployment Division of the State of Ohio. She was a faithful member of Deep Creek Baptist Church, the Esther Sunday School Class and the Joyful Sound Senior Choir. Bonnie was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Gideons International.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, John W. Koolman; daughters, Vonda Sweeney (Michael) and Valerie Wood (Christopher); grandchildren, Lauren Smith (Kyle), Caleb Wood, Michael Sweeney, II and Amelia-Faith Wood; step-children, Cynthia Bryant (Bud) and Brent Gifford (Kim), Anneke Winslow (Michael), Jack Koolman (Sherry) and Derek Koolman (Lisa) and 15 step-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Audrey Manley, sister-in-law, Ramona Gephart, brother-in-law, Tom Gaunt and many nieces and nephews. From a rural Midwestern farm, she traveled to all 50 states and many countries. She enjoyed walking, biking and boating. She loved basketball, the Hoosiers, Buckeyes but especially, UVA! Bonnie was loved by many and "bloomed where she was planted." Her greatest legacy is her strong faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior and she shared the Gospel with many. A large void fills our hearts but we will see her again! Philippians 1:21 and 3:20.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2 p.m., viewing at 1 p.m., at Deep Creek Baptist Church, Chesapeake with Pastor Larry Ryals officiating. The service will also be live streamed at www.youtube.com/dcchurch She will be laid to rest at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville, Ohio. Graham Funeral Home, Chesapeake will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Memorial donations may be sent to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1102, Chesapeake, Virginia 23327.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.