Bonnie Jackson Wainwright, 59, passed away May 24, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1959. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Wainwright; and her father, Garland M. Jackson. She was a graduate of Portsmouth Catholic High School. Bonnie was employed by Action Oldsmobile in Portsmouth, and most recently was caregiver and constant companion to her mother. She is survived by her son, James Ross Jackson (Jannon Williams); mother, Marion C. Jackson; sister, Sandra Schocklin; grandson, Chandler Jackson; niece, Jennifer Schocklin; and aunt, Jeri Byrum. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday June 1, 2019 at Olive Branch Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Sturtevant Events Center. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Friday evening at Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019