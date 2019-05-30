The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel
5201 PORTSMOUTH BLVD
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Wainwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jackson Wainwright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie Jackson Wainwright Obituary
Bonnie Jackson Wainwright, 59, passed away May 24, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1959. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Wainwright; and her father, Garland M. Jackson. She was a graduate of Portsmouth Catholic High School. Bonnie was employed by Action Oldsmobile in Portsmouth, and most recently was caregiver and constant companion to her mother. She is survived by her son, James Ross Jackson (Jannon Williams); mother, Marion C. Jackson; sister, Sandra Schocklin; grandson, Chandler Jackson; niece, Jennifer Schocklin; and aunt, Jeri Byrum. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday June 1, 2019 at Olive Branch Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Sturtevant Events Center. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Friday evening at Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now