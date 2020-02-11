The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184

Bonnie Jean Baer Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jean Baer Keller Obituary
Bonnie Jean Baer Keller, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Bonnie had a great love for God. She loved to dance, loved music, and had a great love for her family.

Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Richard Lejune Keller, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Richard L. Keller, Jr. (Debbie), David D. Keller (Sharon), and Matthew M. Keller (Lisa). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Rivercrest Christian Fellowship, 1510 Campostella Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -