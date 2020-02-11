|
|
Bonnie Jean Baer Keller, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Bonnie had a great love for God. She loved to dance, loved music, and had a great love for her family.
Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Richard Lejune Keller, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Richard L. Keller, Jr. (Debbie), David D. Keller (Sharon), and Matthew M. Keller (Lisa). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Rivercrest Christian Fellowship, 1510 Campostella Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 11, 2020