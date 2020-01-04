|
|
Bonnie Jean Roderiques, 69, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on December 22, 2019.
Born in Delaware, she retired as a receptionist at The Atria and a member of the Mormon Church.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Bernard Embert and Lasellda De June Fay Nelson Embert and her brother, Jake Embert. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, David Roderiques; daughter, Denicka Savage and her husband, Glenn, of Georgia; three sons, Jeromy Pedrotti and his wife, Lalena, of Virginia, David Roderiques, Jr., and his wife, Katie, of Massachusetts, Matthew Pedrotti of Virginia; four sisters, Barbara MacDowell and Joyce Tims, both of Delaware, Yvonne Magnus and Carlene Humphries, both of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Austin Brooks of New Jersey, Jacob Pedrotti of Georgia, Steven Pedrotti of Virginia, Savanah Accord of Florida, and Olivia Roderiques of Massachusetts.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020