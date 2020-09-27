1/
Bonnie Lou Jones Mooring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Claudie Vinisha & Frank Eldridge Jones, Sr. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank Eldridge Jones, Jr., & Needham Eugene Jones. Bonnie married her sweetheart, Charles LaVon Mooring and they were married for 21 years. Bonnie is survived by her children, Charles LaVon Mooring, Jr. (Eileen) & Michael Vick Mooring (Sharon) & LaVon Michelle Mooring; grandchildren, Charles LaVon Mooring, III, Ryan Christopher Harris (Kelly), Lindsey Nicole Burrell (Justin), Jordan Renee' Perronne, Christopher LaVon Mooring, Michael Vick Mooring, Jr., & Samantha Anne Mooring; great-grandchildren, Brianna Nicole Gilikin, Lillie Anne Harris, Wesley Ryan Harris, Ashton Hayes Burrell, & Kinsley Grace Perronne.

Bonnie was a very spiritual, generous, dedicated individual, who was passionate about her family & her church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She retired from Ports. General Hosp.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Loving Funeral. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Monday. Mask covering the mouth and nose must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved