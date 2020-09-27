Bonnie, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Claudie Vinisha & Frank Eldridge Jones, Sr. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank Eldridge Jones, Jr., & Needham Eugene Jones. Bonnie married her sweetheart, Charles LaVon Mooring and they were married for 21 years. Bonnie is survived by her children, Charles LaVon Mooring, Jr. (Eileen) & Michael Vick Mooring (Sharon) & LaVon Michelle Mooring; grandchildren, Charles LaVon Mooring, III, Ryan Christopher Harris (Kelly), Lindsey Nicole Burrell (Justin), Jordan Renee' Perronne, Christopher LaVon Mooring, Michael Vick Mooring, Jr., & Samantha Anne Mooring; great-grandchildren, Brianna Nicole Gilikin, Lillie Anne Harris, Wesley Ryan Harris, Ashton Hayes Burrell, & Kinsley Grace Perronne.
Bonnie was a very spiritual, generous, dedicated individual, who was passionate about her family & her church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She retired from Ports. General Hosp.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Loving Funeral. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. Monday. Mask covering the mouth and nose must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.