Bonnie Louis Reshefsky
Bonnie Louis Reshefsky, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Beth Sue Reshefsky and his children Terry (Jeffrey) Tessler, Brian (Jessica) Reshefsky, Andrew Reshefsky, his grandchildren Skylar, Laine, and William and his sisters Carol (James) Krochmal and Susan (Mayer) Levy. Bonnie graduated the class of 1960 from Norfolk Academy. He graduated William and Mary with Phi Beta Kappa in 1963, and The University of VIrginia school of medicine in 1967. Dr. Reshefsky served 2 years in the U.S. Airforce and returned to Norfolk, Va. in 1971 and opened his practice in Ophthalmology where he practiced for 25 years. He was a member of the American Board of Ophthalmology and The American College of Surgeons. He enjoyed traveling, reading, golf and vegetable gardening. A private family service will be held Friday at 11:00 A.M. . The service will be streamed though https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts/. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Beth El Synagogue and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE BUT The service will be streamed though https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts/ .
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
