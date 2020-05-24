Bonnie MacDonald Denny
Bonnie MacDonald Denny, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in North Dakota to the late Raymond F. and Sophia Hefta MacDonald and was also predeceased by her son, Raymond L. Denny, Jr. She was a longtime member of Indian River Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 58 years, Raymond L. Denny; daughters, Beth D. Ryan and her husband Alex, Kathy D. Staton; grandchildren, Kristopher R. Staton, Keith R. Staton, Abbey N. Ryan and her fiancÃ© Christopher Voltz.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake with Pastor Bert Kirk officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's honor to Indian River Baptist Church.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Bonnie was my friend for many, many years. She was in my wedding in 1961 and we worked at the phone company together. She fought a long hard battle, but now the battle is over and she is healed. So sorry Raymond, I know you two were devoted to each other. May God surround you and your girls with peace and strength.
Sheila Lockamy
Friend
