Bonnie was my friend for many, many years. She was in my wedding in 1961 and we worked at the phone company together. She fought a long hard battle, but now the battle is over and she is healed. So sorry Raymond, I know you two were devoted to each other. May God surround you and your girls with peace and strength.
Bonnie MacDonald Denny, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in North Dakota to the late Raymond F. and Sophia Hefta MacDonald and was also predeceased by her son, Raymond L. Denny, Jr. She was a longtime member of Indian River Baptist Church where she formerly taught Sunday School.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 58 years, Raymond L. Denny; daughters, Beth D. Ryan and her husband Alex, Kathy D. Staton; grandchildren, Kristopher R. Staton, Keith R. Staton, Abbey N. Ryan and her fiancÃ© Christopher Voltz.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake with Pastor Bert Kirk officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's honor to Indian River Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 58 years, Raymond L. Denny; daughters, Beth D. Ryan and her husband Alex, Kathy D. Staton; grandchildren, Kristopher R. Staton, Keith R. Staton, Abbey N. Ryan and her fiancÃ© Christopher Voltz.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake with Pastor Bert Kirk officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and to leave a condolence to the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bonnie's honor to Indian River Baptist Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.