Bonnie V. Manley, 69, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 25, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of Priscilla Vaughan and the late George Vaughan. After graduating from Norview High School in Norfolk, she went on to graduate from James Madison University with a degree in education. She was a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau. Bonnie was a teacher for many years until she retired in 2003. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Manley.

In addition to mother, she was survived by her daughter, Heather Rardon and her husband Dustin; son, Ed Manley; brother Robert Vaughan and his wife Denise; grandchildren, Trent and Corrine Rardon, and Savannah Manley.

Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019
