Boris Larry Bagranoff, age 75, died on April 28, 2019, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, their four children; Stacia Trask, Kara Bagranoff, Amanda Herron, and Scott Mcdermott; nine grandchildren, and his brother, Eric Bagranoff. Larry grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and Kensington, Maryland. He received undergraduate and Masters degrees from the University of Maryland where he played both football and lacrosse. Following his graduation from Maryland, he served two years in the United States Coast Guard. Larry spent the bulk of his career as a civil servant, first with Naval Air Command, and then with the Department of Interior. His work was primarily in management of executive programs. After he retired from the federal government, Larry became a teacher. He taught health and physical education in Hamilton, Ohio and then at Chesapeake Bay Academy in Norfolk, Virginia. Larry had many interests. He painted pastels, was a Master Gardener, and could literally build anything. He was a most devoted and beloved husband and father. A Memorial Service will. be held at the University of Richmond Cannon Memorial Chapel on Mary 25, 2019 at ten o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation (www.ricksharpalz.org). Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019