BELLS ISLAND - Boyd "Keith" Harris completed his journey on this earth on October 24, 2020 at the age of 59. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Boyd Spencer Harris. Keith attended Churchland High School and pursued a career as a residential painter. He enjoyed collecting old bottles, motor cross racing, bicycling, fishing and music. Keith's wit and humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Carolyn D. Harris; his brother, Scott Wilson Harris (Lynn); and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake. The family would love for everyone to attend. Please wear a facemask and follow social distancing protocols. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.com
