CURRITUCK - Boyd S. Harris, 88, died November 29, 2019. Boyd was born in Etowah, TN to the late Clifford and Mary Watts Harris. He was the owner/operator of Harris Contracting. Boyd was a member of Monumental UMC and Coinjock Baptist Church, an avid fisherman and loved listening to music, especially country music. He was predeceased by 3 siblings.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn Ann Harris; sons, Keith Harris of Bells Island and Scott Harris (Lynn) of Salvo, NC; 2 step-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coinjock Baptist Church, 193 Worth Guard Rd, Coinjock, NC 27923. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
