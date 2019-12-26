The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradford A. Williams Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradford A. Williams Jr. Obituary
Bradford A. Williams, Jr. was 73 when he passed away in his home on December 21 from heart failure. He was predeceased by his parents Annie Margaret Evans Williams and Bradford A. Williams, Sr.

Brad, a talented creative person, taught himself the craft of stained glass, wrought iron, and anything else he strove to perfect. His practical side led him to welding professionally with his uncle Jim Evans. Brad's love of Christmas and his quick wit served him well for many years as he reveled playing Santa Claus for business and private celebrations.

Brad managed a variety of automotive service stores in the Tidewater area and retired from Big Al's. He was the "car guy" for family and friends from giving advice to twisting wrenches. His passion for speed lured him to drag racing in CA, restoring his 69 Camaro hot rod and spectating anything going fast whether straight or turning left.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kimberly McKay and Amy Hayden; her mother, Bonnie Summers; grandson, J. T. Hayden; granddaughters, Lindsey Hayden, Samantha Hebert (Trey), and Michelle Horton; three great-grandchildren, two nephews, his big sister, Judy Williams Sexton, and his life-partner, Patsy Parker.

A celebration of his life will be held at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -