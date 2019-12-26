|
|
Bradford A. Williams, Jr. was 73 when he passed away in his home on December 21 from heart failure. He was predeceased by his parents Annie Margaret Evans Williams and Bradford A. Williams, Sr.
Brad, a talented creative person, taught himself the craft of stained glass, wrought iron, and anything else he strove to perfect. His practical side led him to welding professionally with his uncle Jim Evans. Brad's love of Christmas and his quick wit served him well for many years as he reveled playing Santa Claus for business and private celebrations.
Brad managed a variety of automotive service stores in the Tidewater area and retired from Big Al's. He was the "car guy" for family and friends from giving advice to twisting wrenches. His passion for speed lured him to drag racing in CA, restoring his 69 Camaro hot rod and spectating anything going fast whether straight or turning left.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Kimberly McKay and Amy Hayden; her mother, Bonnie Summers; grandson, J. T. Hayden; granddaughters, Lindsey Hayden, Samantha Hebert (Trey), and Michelle Horton; three great-grandchildren, two nephews, his big sister, Judy Williams Sexton, and his life-partner, Patsy Parker.
A celebration of his life will be held at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 26, 2019